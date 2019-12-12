Officer involved shooting sheds light on mental health calls

VILLAGE OF HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Village of Hoosick Falls averages about two calls a week where officers interact with people in mental health crisis. Police Chief Bob Ashe is adding more training for his officers so they can better prepare themselves when called upon.

Chief Ashe said because of limited resources he’s bringing in training for his officers to better help deescalate some of those situations.

“Hopefully with this training that we’re bringing in, he’s going to help us and help my officers be able to, maybe, do it a little bit differently. Maybe we’re doing something wrong?” Ashe said.

In many cases officers transport people in crisis to the hospital. In about the 30 minutes it takes for Chief Ashe’s officer to assist a person to seek medical attention, he wants to make sure they’re doing their best.

Ashe is bringing in former Captain John Cooney who’s worked with hundreds of officers in crisis intervention training.

“We in law enforcement are starting to realize that empathy and just a more forgiving, more appropriate, tone is the way to handle rather than yelling commands,” Cooney said.

Chief Ashe says he hopes to get this train in by the end of the year.