Off the Beaten Path: Sidewalk Snowmen

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson heads to Middleburgh to visit Main Street’s Sidewalk Snowmen.

Twenty-two snowmen, including one snowwoman, constructed by local groups line Main Street in Middleburgh. The friendly competition is on display for the community until the new year.

For the public to cast a vote, they had to donate one canned item to benefit local food pantries.

Joan Wissert from the Middleburgh Rotary Club started the tradition in 2018. Now the snowmen are bringing people from all over the area to check out the crafty creations.

Middleburgh Emergency Volunteer Ambulance Corps (MEVAC) took home The People’s Choice winner for 2019 with 157 votes.

In this digital exclusive, MEVAC President Sigrid Wood discusses winning Middleburgh Sidewalk Snowmen 2019 People’s Choice Winner.