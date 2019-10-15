Off the Beaten Path: Lake George Mystery Spot

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – “Off the Beaten Path” profiles hidden gems in the area that are affordable, within driving distance, and most importantly, fun.

In this adventure, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson checks out the “Mystery Spot” in Lake George, N.Y.

What is the Lake George Mystery Spot? Located behind the visitor center in Lake George, a blue line marks the spot. When you stand on the ‘x’ that marks the spot and start talking, you’ll hear your voice echo back at you.

There are multiple theories on why this occurs, but we’ll leave this one up to your own imagination…