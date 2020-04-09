Off-duty officer helps nurse replace flat tire

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — While he was making his way back home after his shift at work, Albany Police officer Reggie Stancil noticed a nurse in need of some assistance.

Police said the nurse was outside the Stewart’s Shop on New Scotland Avenue with her three kids when officer Stancil approached them to help.

The good deed made such an impact on the nurse and her children that she called Albany Police Thursday morning and sent them a photo of officer Stancil in action.

She also told police her children said, “Police officers just don’t arrest bad guys, they fix things!”

❤️ Check out this photo of Officer Stancil that was just sent to us! He was off-duty and on his way home when he assisted a nurse with changing a flat tire at the @StewartsShops on New Scotland Avenue yesterday afternoon. pic.twitter.com/axeXdgWd1w — Albany Police (@albanypolice) April 9, 2020

