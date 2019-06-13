Oakwood Avenue water main repairs complete in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy City officials have announced completed repairs for a water main that broke on Wednesday along Oakwood Avenue. The City Dept. of Utilities completed the repairs overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. The city anticipates the restoration of full water pressure for affected customers by Friday Morning.

The mandatory water boil order still remains in effect for portions of the City of Troy, east of Burdett Ave., including Pawling Ave, and Pinewoods Ave, as well as all of Brunswick, North Greenbush, and Poestenkill, due to the water main break.

For more information, please contact the City of Troy Department of Public Utilities at (518) 237-0319 or (518) 237-0611 after hours or the Rensselaer County Department of Health at (518) 270-2655.

Rensselaer County has provided a mobile water station in the Brunswick Walmart parking lot, located at 760 Hoosick Street. Potable water will be available for those affected by the current water outage. The public will be required to provide water containers.

Oakwood Avenue remains closed between Frear Park Road and Farrell Road in the city of Troy.

