ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that 45 firearms were turned in to law enforcement at the November 19 gun buyback. The Office of the Attorney General (OAG) along with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office accepted working and non-working firearms, without question, in exchange for compensation.

The event took place on November 19 in an effort to combat gun violence and create a safe community in NYS. AG James states, “Getting guns off the streets and out of communities is a common-sense way to help protect New Yorkers from gun violence and save lives,” “Through our partnership with the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, we successfully removed 45 guns from the city of Hudson and the surrounding communities. In our ongoing efforts against gun violence, we held nine gun buybacks and took more than 1,000 guns out of neighborhoods throughout the state this past year. Public safety will always be our top priority, and my office will continue to leave no stone unturned in keeping New Yorkers safe.”

Columbia County Sheriff Donald Krapf also commented “We believe today’s gun buyback event was a success,” “The availability to drop off a firearm with no questions asked allows law enforcement to get guns off the street, get firearms that are in questionable condition turned in for destruction, and also affords the possibility of reuniting a stolen or lost firearm with the rightful owner. We look forward to continuing to keep our community safe and assist our citizens in any way we can.”

The gun buyback resulted in the collection of 45 guns, including 18 long guns, 20 handguns, six non-working guns, and an assault weapon. The OAG has hosted gun buybacks since 2013 and has successfully collected 5,700 firearms. Participants were offered prepaid gift cards when an unloaded gun was given and secured by an officer on site.