NYSUT brings ‘Fund Our Future’ campaign to the Capitol

Local
Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State United Teachers brought its Fund Our Future campaign to the New York Capitol to speak out against state cuts to education aid.

NYSUT Pres. Andy Pallotta was joined by union leaders, school district leaders and lawmakers to discuss the impact of the 20 percent cut that is already having on districts across the state. That includes significant layoffs in the Albany and Schenectady school districts.

The leaders spoke in front of hundreds of empty chairs that signified the school educators and employees who have lost their jobs.

County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Click Below to set up your cable box

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga