NYSUT brings ‘Fund Our Future’ campaign to the Capitol

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State United Teachers brought its Fund Our Future campaign to the New York Capitol to speak out against state cuts to education aid.
NYSUT Pres. Andy Pallotta was joined by union leaders, school district leaders and lawmakers to discuss the impact of the 20 percent cut that is already having on districts across the state. That includes significant layoffs in the Albany and Schenectady school districts.
The leaders spoke in front of hundreds of empty chairs that signified the school educators and employees who have lost their jobs.
