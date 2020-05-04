NYSSA to host free summer programming online

CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Summer School of the Arts has suspended their in-person programming for the 2020 season, but in Monday’s meeting of the Board of Regents, it was announced the Office of Cultural Education would be hosting some courses online.
NYSSA is traditionally a summer-long residential program for young artists studying arts like ballet, chorus, and theatre. They announced the program cancellation in April due to COVID-19. Details are still limited as to what the online program would entail, but the Office of Cultural Education says there will be no fee to take part.
