NYSP: Woman hid baggie of cocaine in mouth during traffic stop

HUDSON FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Glens Falls woman they say attempted to hide a plastic baggie of cocaine in her mouth during a traffic stop.

NYSP pulled over 33-year-old Andrea Stewart around 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday in Hudson Falls for a traffic violation. While police were speaking with her, they say they noticed she had something in her mouth. When they asked her to spit it, police discovered it to be a plastic baggie of white powder, believe to be cocaine.

Stewart was arrested and charged with tampering with physical evidence and criminal possession of a controlled substance. She was taken to Washington County Jail for arraignment.

