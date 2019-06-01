NYSP: Whitehall man dies after boat capsizes on Lake Champlain

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A 24-year-old man drowned after a boat capsized on Lake Champlain Friday night, New York State Police say.

Police say a boat capsized in the South Bay Area of Lake Champlain around 10:30 p.m. Friday. Three of the boat’s occupants were able to make it to shore and call for help. 24-year-old Tyler Eagan of Whitehall was not able to make it to shore.

Forest rangers found Eagan’s body in the water around 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

State Police, New York State forest rangers, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and the Dresden, Putnam, and Whitehall fire department all responded to the scene.