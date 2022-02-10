ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — According to the New York State Police, they received an unspecified threat at the Empire State Plaza, Swan Street building at around 6:30 a.m. on Thursday, February 10. State Police say the threat originated from a daycare.

Troopers and K9 officers responded to Empire State Plaza and swept the building. They say that there is no credible threat.

The Empire Plaza is back open and the daycare where the threat originated from will reopen shortly. There were some evacuations of the building as crews investigated.