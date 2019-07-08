NYSP task force to assist investigation of white supremacist materials in Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The governor’s office is directing the New York State Police’s Hate Crimes Task Force to assist in the investigation of white supremacist materials in Troy.

The materials were found plastered on telephone poles and mailboxes.

“These acts are not just disgusting, they are illegal and we will never allow hate and discrimination to divide us in New York,” Gov. Cuomo said.

The task force will assist local authorities in ensuring those responsible are found and held accountable.

The Troy’s mayor office issued the following statement: