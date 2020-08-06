NYSP taking over Columbia County July 4 assault investigation

KINDERHOOK, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are taking over an investigation into a serious assault at a house on July 4.

Columbia County Sheriff deputies responded to a Kinderhook residence in July where they said they found a male victim of an assault. A search warrant was executed to find evidence in connection to the assault.

Because a deputy sheriff lived in the home, Sheriff David Bartlett immediately asked NYSP to take over the case.

That deputy has since been placed on administrative leave.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

