ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — One person is in custody, and police are searching for a second suspect after a brief pursuit in Albany.

New York State Police said a trooper attempted a traffic stop on I-90E. The suspect’s vehicle fled the scene and crashed into another vehicle at the intersection of Washington Avenue Ext. and New Karner Road.

Only minor injuries were reported.

NSYP have one suspect in custody and are searching for a second suspect, who fled on foot.

The investigation remains ongoing.