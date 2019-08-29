NYSP search for driver after car crashes near Spiegletown home, catches fire

SPIEGLETOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Crews were called to an early morning fire on Spiegletown Road in the Troy-Schaghticoke area Thursday after a car crashed on the front lawn of a house and caught fire.

Spiegletown Fire Chief Bill Maloney said the driver hit a landmark in the area, flipping the car onto the lawn of an apartment building.

According to Troy Police, the driver fled the scene on foot, leaving his flaming car behind. Fire crews were able to quickly extinguish the flames, leaving only heat damage to the building itself.

Luckily, no one was injured in the crash, but New York State Police continue to search for the driver Thursday morning. The burnt vehicle has since been removed from the scene and the road has been reopened.