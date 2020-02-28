NYSP: Saratoga Springs man charged with sexually abusing child

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have arrested a Saratoga Springs man accused of sexually abusing a child less than 11-years-old.

NYSP say Kevin Burton, 36, abused the child, someone he knew, in the town of Wilton. He was arrested on Friday on charges of 1st-degree criminal sex act, 1st-degree sex abuse, both felonies, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor.

Burton was arraigned in Wilton Town Court and remanded to the Saratoga County Jail.

LATEST STORIES: