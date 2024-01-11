ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Rensselaer man was arrested on Wednesday and is accused of trying to meet a 14-year-old for sex. George Thompson, 40, faces multiple charges.

According to New York State Police, Thompson made arrangements to meet a 14-year-old at a Colonie location. Members from the Troop G Computer Crimes Unit, the Internet Crimes Against Child Task Force, and Troop G Major Crimes Unit say Thompson made arrangements to meet the child for sexual exploitation. Police say no child was actually involved in this incident.

Charges:

Second-degree attempted rape

Second-degree patronizing a person for prostitution

Thompson was arrested and processed at Latham State Police. He was issued an appearance ticket to return to the Colonie Town Court on January 24.