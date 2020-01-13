NYSP pull over man wanted for attempted criminal homicide in Pa.

GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Massachusetts man in the Town of Glen on Saturday, wanted by the State of Pennsylvania for Criminal Attempt-Criminal Homicide .

State police pulled over a driver around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday for a traffic infraction. They say the driver, 20-year-old Luis Flores-Jimenez of Worcester, Massachusetts, and an alleged fugitive from justice, was behind the wheel.

According to police, Flores-Jimenez was wanted by the State of Pennsylvania for Criminal Attempt-Criminal Homicide. Troopers took him into custody without incident. He was arraigned in Glen Town Court and taken to Montgomery County Jail without bail, where he awaits further extradition proceedings.