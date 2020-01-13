NYSP pull over man wanted for attempted criminal homicide in Pa.

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GLEN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police arrested a Massachusetts man in the Town of Glen on Saturday, wanted by the State of Pennsylvania for Criminal Attempt-Criminal Homicide .

State police pulled over a driver around 11:45 a.m. on Saturday for a traffic infraction. They say the driver, 20-year-old Luis Flores-Jimenez of Worcester, Massachusetts, and an alleged fugitive from justice, was behind the wheel.

According to police, Flores-Jimenez was wanted by the State of Pennsylvania for Criminal Attempt-Criminal Homicide. Troopers took him into custody without incident. He was arraigned in Glen Town Court and taken to Montgomery County Jail without bail, where he awaits further extradition proceedings.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

Get it on Google Play