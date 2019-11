SAND LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Sand Lake are asking for help from the public finding a man in order to check his welfare.

Police are looking for 50-year-old Gerald Dymond. He sometimes goes by Jerry Dymond. He is described as a white male of average build, 6’2″ and 220 pounds. He has brown hair and green eyes.

Dymond has connections to the New Lebanon and Nassau areas.

Anyone with information should contact the New York State Police at 518-477-9333.