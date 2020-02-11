NYSP investigating cold case out of Schoharie County

MIDDLEBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police are hoping the public can shed new light on a cold case investigation.
Erica Franolich disappeared in 1986. She was living in Schoharie County at the time.
The 26-year-old mother of two was last seen in October 1986 near Main Street and Railroad Avenue in Middleburgh. At the time, her family was living in Michigan and reported her missing after they had trouble getting in touch with her.
Police believe she was the victim of foul play.
Anyone with information on her disappearance is asked to contact state police.
