NYSP: Man dies after being shot in the head in Cobleskill

COBLESKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police have made an arrest in its attempted homicide investigation in Cobleskill.

The incident happened at around 12:45 a.m. Thursday on Lamont District Road.

Police say they located the 50-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to the back of his head. He was transported to Albany Medical Center where he later died.

A 17-year-old was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree criminal use of a firearm, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was re ma nded to Schoharie County Jail.

The case is currently being investigated by the by the Troop G Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Major Crimes Unit, and Forensic Identification Unit.

Police say there is no threat to the public at this time.