NYSP investigating after body found in Greene Co.

EARLTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Police are investigating after a body was found in Greene County.

Police said the body was discovered by a hiker around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday off Potic Creek Road in the hamlet of Earlton in Coxsackie. The hiker followed her puppy as it went into a wooded area where the remains were located.

Police would not comment on the condition of the body or how long it may have been in the woods.

Investigators tell NEWS10 ABC they are hopeful they will be able to identify the remains.

