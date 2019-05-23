NYSP identify person killed in crash at Northway interchange with I-90

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A 24-year-old Albany resident was killed and two others remain in critical condition after their SUV rolled over and landed in a ditch at the I-87 and I-90 interchange near Crossgates Mall Thursday evening.

New York State Police confirm that Eniyah Simmons, 24, was killed. Joshua Williams, 28, remains in critical condition at Albany Medical Center and Kevin Zapata, 34, remains in serious condition.

The crash backed up traffic for hours Thursday, on what AAA says is the busiest travel day in New York during Memorial Day weekend.

It appeared at the scene as though the SUV had driven off one ramp, down an embankment, and over another ramp before coming to rest upside down in a ditch. The ramps were closed for hours Thursday evening while police conducted accident reconstruction.

Albany County Sheriff Craig Apple says his office will be stepping up patrols to make sure scenes like the one Thursday evening don’t happen and reminds drivers to slow down and not to speed or text while driving.

“Don’t be in a rush. Don’t speed. Certainly don’t drink and drive,” said Sheriff Apple. “Put your phone down. All it takes is your eyes off the roadway for one second and your car turns into a 4,000 pound missile.”