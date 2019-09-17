NYSP identify driver killed in Route 9W head-on crash

ATHENS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Catskill man was killed on Monday when he was hit head-on while attempting to avoid a stopped bus, New York State Police say.

Police say 29-year-old Eric Wallace was driving south on Route 9W in the Town of Athens when he swerved into the northbound lane to avoid a Greene County Transit bus stopped in the Southbound lane waiting to make a left turn onto Schoharie Turnpike at a green light.

Wallace was hit head-on by a pick-up trick travelling northbound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck was uninjured.