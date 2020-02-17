NYSP helicopter aids in search for missing Troy man

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Troy Police told News10’s Anya Tucker they requested a NYSP helicopter Monday to search the Troy side of the Hudson River near missing Michael McMahon’s President Street apartment.

The 49-year-old computer specialist went missing shortly after being released from the hospital on January 2nd after he was the apparent victim of an alleged stabbing. Troy Police arrested Salina Brown-Shook, McMahon’s on again and off again girlfriend, charging her in the alleged assault.

Michael (Mike) McMahon’s landlord told Tucker that he had last heard from McMahon hours after he was stabbed saying he feared for his life. Police say McMahon’s ex-girlfriend was still in jail around the time he went missing.

Police say they located McMahon’s vehicle after it was removed by a towing company from a downtown street. His cellphone and credit cards have gone unused since his disappearance.

Deputy Chief Dan DeWolf says they located McMahon’s vehicle after it was removed by a towing company from a downtown street, he would not give an exact location. DeWolf said there is no clear indication if McMahon somehow ended up in the river. If you know where he might be or have any information about this case you’re asked to give Troy Police a call.

