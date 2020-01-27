NYSP give details on events leading to fatal two-car crash in Schaghticoke

SCHAGHTICOKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police have identified the chain of events which led to the two-car crash that killed two and injured another on Route 67 in the Town of Schaghticoke on Friday.

Police say Daniel Taber was driving westbound on Route 67 around 6:58 a.m. on Friday, when another car tried to pass him. Taber sped up and the car moved back into its lane behind him, unable to complete the pass.

Taber hit a curve in the road and was unable to maintain control of the car. He left the road and hit a mailbox and before jumping back onto the road and swerving into the opposite lane where he hit an oncoming car head-on.

Taber, 44, and his passenger, 41-year-old Michael Foster, both of Hoosick Falls, were both killed in the crash.

The driver of the oncoming vehicle, 49-year-old Paul Demarco, was taken to Albany Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.