ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a Florida fugitive after they say they spotted him driving without wearing a seatbelt on Central Avenue in Albany.

Leandre Evans, 30, of Deltona, Fla., was wanted by Volusia County Sheriff’s Office on a felony arrest warrant for sexual battery.

Evans was taken into custody, arraigned, and remanded to Albany County Jail without bail.

He will be entitled to an extradition hearing in Albany County Court at a future court date.