NYSP charge local man for falsely reporting robbery

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga County man was arrested after he allegedly lied to police about an incident that he claimed involved drunk driving and a robbery.

Police said Kyle Katon, 35, of Northumberland, went to the New York State Police barracks in Wilton and told officers he was in a car with co-workers, who were driving while intoxicated on Ballard Road in the Town of Wilton. Katon claimed a verbal argument started between him and the driver, and the driver stopped the vehicle. The driver then allegedly dragged Katon from the car with help from the front seat passenger, and they took several of his belongings, including his wallet.

An investigation determined Katon’s allegations were false. He was arrested at his home and taken to police barracks where he admitted to making up the story and providing a false written statement.

Katon was charged with Falsely Reporting an Incident and Making a Punishable False Written Statement.

He was issued appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Wilton and Northumberland Courts for a later date.

