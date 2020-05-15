Video Updates from Officials

NYSP: Body found on Saratoga Lake shore

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police officers located a dead body on the shore of Saratoga Lake Friday morning, they said in a statement.

Police said they found a deceased female in the area of Shore Avenue.

There are no other details at the moment. State Police is investigating.

