NYSP: Body found on Saratoga Lake shore

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police officers located a dead body on the shore of Saratoga Lake Friday morning, they said in a statement.
Police said they found a deceased female in the area of Shore Avenue.
There are no other details at the moment. State Police is investigating.
LATEST STORIES
- Rensselaer County coronavirus update Friday, May 15
- Paesan’s now selling pizzas across the U.S.
- Capital area Boys and Girls Clubs celebrate 100,000 meals severed during pandemic
- Scotia native passes away from COVID-19 in NC; family faces hurdles bringing her home
- Alpin Haus installs first pool of the season