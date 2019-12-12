NYSP bloodhound credited with finding suspected car thief

LIVINGSTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police in Livingston are crediting their bloodhound with finding a suspect accused of stealing a car.

Police said they tried to stop 24-year-old Calvin Lipscomb for speeding, and after providing a false ID, police said Lipscomb took off and led troopers on a chase.

Police said he got out of the car and ran. That’s when police called in their bloodhound, Tilly, who was able to track the suspect for three miles. He was later found hiding in a barn and taken into custody.

The zone commander said of the arrest: “Trooper Bell and his partner, Tilly, are excellent at tracking and through a team effort this incident was successfully resolved with no one being hurt.”