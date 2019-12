ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation is gearing up for another round of snow.

On Monday, crews pre-treated the roads by applying layers of liquid salt brine that will help prevent snow and ice from sticking.

In the greater Capital Region, there are 180 plows, which are apart of a state-wide team of nearly 1,600.

Mechanics are also on hand for last-minute repairs to keep the trucks on the road.