Latest News

Important Resources

School Information

Watch Updates from Officials

NYS Supreme Court rules in Rensselaer ambulance dispute

Local
Posted: / Updated:

RENSSELAER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York State Supreme Court judge has ruled in favor of the common council to keep using Mohawk Ambulance instead of a new ambulance service.

The common council said Mayor Michael Stammel secretly signed a new contract with Empire Ambulance without submitting the contract to be approved by the common council.

The mayor said he signed the deal so the city could have an ambulance service that operates out of the city instead of having to come from other parts of the Capital Region.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak