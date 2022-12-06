ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Sheriffs’ Association announced they will allow 12 counties to hire custody officers without requiring them to pass a state civil service exam. The association announces this to address staffing shortages at county jails.

Instead of having to pass a civil service exam, candidates will be evaluated based on their training and experience. The program hopes to attract applicants who may struggle with the written or oral components of the civil service exam but be otherwise qualified to work as a custody officer. If you’re interested and live in the following counties, contact your county’s personnel department.

Broome

Cayuga

Livingston

Monroe

Montgomery

Niagra

Oneida

Saratoga

Tompkins

Ulster

Warren

Yates

Check out the NYS Sheriff Association website for more information on the association and qualifications.