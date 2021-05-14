NYS lawmakers react to Stefanik’s new position

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—Local congresswoman Elise Stefanik is now stepping into a new role, House Republican Conference Chair.

“I want to thank my colleagues for the opportunity to serve as the House Republican Conference Chair,” said Congresswoman Elise Stefanik at a press conference today.

The announcement now making Stefanik the 3rd highest ranking Republican in the House of Representatives. This comes after Liz Cheney, who previously held the position, was ousted for criticizing former President Donald Trump. Stefanik on the other hand, has repeatedly supported him.

North Country Assemblyman, Matthew Simpson said, he’s worked with Stefanik on numerous occasions and is happy that she is now the House Republican Conference Chair.

“I think it’s a great thing for our district,” said Simpson. It’s a great thing for our republicans nationally. This is a great opportunity for all of us.”

However, others feel differently. Assemblywoman Pat Fahy said it’s disappointing to see Stefanik in that role, especially after she continued to support President Trump even after the insurrection at took place at our nation’s Capitol back in January.

“To see that we have leaders, national leaders, that are trying to deny some of that is really unfortunate and I think her statements are very, very— it’s disturbing,” stated Fahy.

Fahy credits Cheney for speaking up for her beliefs. Stefanik said as chair, she’s excited to

combat President Biden and Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s agenda.