NYS improving Empire State Trail in Waterford and Cohoes

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation and the Hudson River Valley Greenway have announced improvements to the Empire State Trail. The two projects, in Waterford and Cohoes, will improve 4.2 miles of trail.

The Empire State Trail is a 750 mile bicycling, walking, and hiking route that runs from Buffalo to Albany along the Erie Canalway Trail and from New York City through the Hudson and Champlain Valleys to Canada.

In Waterford, Saratoga County improved a 1.2 mile section of trail. The project improved a 20-year-old trail section that runs north from Main Street (Route 32) in Waterford. A new stonedust surface, safety fencing, and improved trail entrances were installed for public use. The Hudson River Valley Greenway provided a $275,000 grant to fund the project.

Here are some before and after photos of the improved trail in Waterford:

Before (NYS Parks)

After (NYS Parks)

Before (NYS Parks)

After (NYS Parks)

Before (NYS Parks)

After (NYS Parks)

In Albany County, New York State Parks is repaving a three mile trail section from Alexander Street in Cohoes, running northwest to Route 9 in Colonie. State Parks will install a new asphalt surface on the 20-year-old trail, and will update safety fencing, signage, and road crossings. Construction of the $710,000 project began in November and will be fully completed in spring 2022.

“Improvements to these historic trail corridors provide a great new place for cycling, running, walking and cross-country skiing in Albany and Saratoga Counties,” said State Parks Commissioner Erik Kulleseid. “New York State continues to lead the way in enhancing our parks and trails and connecting more people to outdoor recreation.”

More information about the trail can be found on the Empire State Trail website.