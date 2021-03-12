NYS Board of Historic Preservation nominates new historic sites

ALBANY, N.Y. (WSYR) — Four sites in the Capital Region have been recommended by the New York State Board of Historic Preservation as properties to be added to the State and National Registers of Historic Places.

“The nominations reflect the state’s commitment to supporting the incredible and sometimes overlooked history forged by the diverse people of New York,” said Erik Kulleseid, Commissioner of the Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation. “Securing recognition for such places will help to protect and preserve this history so that it can be carried safe and intact into the future.”

A listing with the State and National Registers can help owners revitalize properties, making them eligible for various public preservation programs and services like matching state grants, and state and federal historic rehabilitation tax credits.

Check out the list of local nominees:

New Lebanon District No. 8 School, Columbia County: Built in 1870, this brick building in this rural hamlet served as a school and later as a Grange Hall for the area farming community. The building is now used as a restaurant/brewery and an apartment.

Church Hill Historic District, Saratoga County: Located in the hamlet of Crescent, the district reflects the heyday of the Erie Canal and includes 13 mostly residential structures dating from the 19th century. Sited on the north side of the Mohawk River, the district includes a remaining section of the Halfmoon Aqueduct, which once carried the Erie Canal across the Mohawk. During this period, the hamlet was a canal shipping point for ice, grain, hay, and molders’ sand produced in southern Saratoga County.

Fitzgerald Building, Schenectady County: Built in 1913 as a business school, the three-story brick building illustrates the American Commercial style and was constructed with metal “cage construction,” used in skyscraper technology. It was once home to Fitzgerald Business College, which trained office workers for nearby General Electric and other firms, and then to Ter Bush and Powell, a national insurance pioneer, which remained there until 1981. In 2018, it was rehabilitated into apartments and commercial space with the federal historic preservation tax credits.

Park Mart, Albany County: Located in Albany’s downtown, this concrete parking garage and grocery store, completed in 1973, represents an early use of post-tensioned concrete, a construction method where steel cables, or “tendons,” are threaded through concrete as it is cast and then stressed with jacks. Promoted by former longtime Albany Mayor Erastus Corning 2nd as part of efforts to revitalize the city’s core, the parking and grocery store structure was associated with Albany’s urban renewal programs. It is also an important example of the work of local architect Robert Louis Trudeau.

The State and National Registers are the official lists of buildings, structures, districts, landscapes, objects, and sites significant in the history, architecture, archaeology, and culture of New York State and the nation. There are more than 120,000 historic properties throughout the state listed on the National Register of Historic Places, individually or as components of historic districts.