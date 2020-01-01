NYS Assembly Minority leader charged with drunk driving

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb was arrested and charged with driving under the influence on Tuesday night.

The Ontario County Sheriff’s office responded to a single-vehicle accident on county road 41 in the town of Victor around 10:30 Tuesday night. As a result, Kolb was charged with Driving While Intoxicated and released.

The Sheriff’s department says no one was injured in the crash.

A statement released by Kolb reads in part:

This was a terrible lapse in judgment, one I have urged others not to make, and I take full responsibility for it. I want to offer sincere apologies to my family, friends, colleagues, and the people of the 131st Assembly District. I fully recognize the severity of the situation and I am profoundly sorry. There is no excuse and no justification for what occurred Tuesday evening. I made the wrong decision, and it is one I deeply regret. Brian Kolb (R), NYS Assembly Minority Leader

On Christmas Eve, the Daily Messenger of Canandaigua published an op-ed written by Kolb, preaching the dangers of drunk driving.

In the article, Kolb write’s “There is no excuse for impaired driving.”

Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb (R-Canandaigua) represents the 131st District, which includes Ontario County and part of Seneca County.

NEWS10 reached out to the Governor’s office for comment on the situation, but have not yet heard back.