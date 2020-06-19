NYRA releases 2020 Saratoga Race Course summer meet stakes schedule

by: Marangeli Lopez

Posted: / Updated:

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYRA released its 2020 summer meet schedule at the Saratoga Race Course, the 40-day meet, which will open July 16, will be conducted without fans this year.

“We’re thrilled to be racing at Saratoga this summer, and we thank Governor Andrew Cuomo for his support and the support of horsemen who have worked with us to navigate the many challenges,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “While this will be anything but a traditional Saratoga season, we hope to provide a semblance of normalcy for both the local community as well as racing fans across the country.”

After opening weekend, races will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays.

Whitney Day, set for Saturday, August 1, will feature three Grade 1 events, led by the Whitney, a handicap at 1 1/8 miles with an automatic berth to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 7 at Keeneland on the line.

The Runhappy Travers, traditionally contested at the end of August, will be held this year on August 8.

The race schedule is listed below:

DATERACEGRPURSEAGEDISTANCE
Thurs., July 16SchuylervilleIII100,000F2YO6 F
Thurs., July 16Peter PanIII100,0003YO1 1/8
Fri., July 17Shine Again 85,000F&M 4&UP7 F
Fri., July 17De La Rose 85,000F&M 4&UP1 Mile (Turf)
Sat., July 18Coaching Club American OaksI350,000F3YO1 1/8
Sat., July 18National Museum of Racing Hall Of FameII150,0003YO1 1/8 (Turf)
Sun., July 19Lake PlacidII150,000F3YO1 1/8 (Turf)
Wed., July 22Lubash (NYB) 85,0004&UP1 1/16 (Turf)
Thurs., July 23A. P. Smithwick (Steeplechase)I100,0004&UP2 1/16 (Turf)
Thurs., July 23NYSSS Statue Of Liberty Division 100,000F3YO1 1/16 (Turf)
Fri., July 24Quick CallIII100,0003YO5 1/2 (Turf)
Sat., July 25Alfred G. Vanderbilt (Hdcp.)I250,0003&UP6 F
Sat., July 25Ballston SpaII200,000F&M 4&UP1 1/16 (Turf)
Sun., July 26Bernard Baruch (Hdcp.)II150,0003&UP1   1/16 (Turf)
Wed., July 29Dayatthespa (NYB) 85,000F&M 4&UP1   1/16 (Turf)
Thurs., July 30John Morrissey Hdcp (NYB) 85,0003&UP7 F
Fri., July 31Coronation Cup 100,000F3YO5 1/2 (Turf)
Sat., Aug 1Whitney (BC)I750,0004&UP1 1/8
Sat., Aug 1Personal Ensign (BC)I500,000F&M 4&UP1 1/8
Sat., Aug 1H. Allen Jerkens MemorialI300,0003YO7 F
 Presented by Runhappy    
Sat., Aug 1Bowling GreenII250,0004&UP1 3/8 (Turf)
Sat., Aug 1Caress 200,000F&M 4&UP5 1/2 F (Turf)
Sun., Aug 2Birdstone 100,0004&UP1 3/4
Wed., Aug 5Summer Colony 85,000F&M 4&UP1 1/8
Thurs., Aug 6NYSSS Cab Calloway Division 100,0003YO1 1/16 (Turf)
Fri., Aug 7Saratoga SpecialII150,0002YO6 F
Sat., Aug 8Runhappy TraversI1,000,0003YO1 1/4
Sat., Aug 8Ballerina Hdcp. (BC)I300,000F&M 3&UP7 F
Sat., Aug 8Longines TestI300,000F3YO7 F
Sat., Aug 8TroyIII200,0004&UP5 1/2 F (Turf)
Sat., Aug 8WayaIII150,000F&M 4&UP1 1/2 (Turf)
Sun., Aug 9Alydar 85,0004&UP1 1/8
Wed., Aug 12AdirondackII150,000F2YO6 1/2 F
Thurs., Aug 13Union Avenue Hdcp (NYB) 85,000F&M 3&UP7 F
Fri., Aug 14Perfect Sting 100,000F&M 4&UP1 1/16 (Turf)
Sat., Aug 15Saratoga Derby Invitational 500,0003YO1 3/16 (Turf)
Sat., Aug 15AlabamaI500,000F3YO1 1/4
Sun., Aug 16Saratoga Oaks Invitational 500,000F3YO1 3/16 (Turf)
Wed., Aug 19Bolton Landing 85,000F2YO5 1/2 (Turf)
Thurs., Aug 20New York Turf Writers Cup (Steeplechase)I100,0004&UP2 3/8 (Turf)
Thurs., Aug 20Tale of the Cat (NW GSS) 85,0004&UP6 F
Fri., Aug 21Skidmore 85,0002YO5 1/2 F (Turf)
Sat., Aug 22Fourstardave (Hdcp.) (BC)I400,0003&UP1 Mile (Turf)
Sun., Aug 23DianaI500,000F&M 4&UP1 1/8 (Turf)
Wed., Aug 26Mahony 85,0003YO5 1/2 (Turf)
Thurs., Aug 27NYSSS Times Square Division 100,0003YO6 1/2 F
Thurs., Aug 27Smart N Fancy 85,000F&M 4&UP5 1/2 F (Turf)
Fri., Aug 28Lake GeorgeIII100,000F3YO1 Mile (Turf)
Sat., Aug 29Sword Dancer (BC)I500,0004&UP1 1/2 (Turf)
Sat., Aug 29Forego presented by America’s Best RacingI300,0004&UP7 F
Sat., Aug 29AmsterdamII150,0003YO6 F
Sat., Aug 29SaranacIII100,0003YO1 Mile (Turf)
Sun., Aug 30ShuveeIII125,000F&M 4&UP1 1/8
Wed., Sept 2With AnticipationIII100,0002YO1   1/16 (Turf)
Thurs., Sept 3P. G. Johnson 100,000F2YO1   1/16 (Turf)
Thurs., Sept 3NYSSS Park Avenue Division 100,000F3YO6 1/2 Furlongs
Fri., Sept 4Albany (NYB) 150,0003YO1 1/8
Fri., Sept 4Fleet Indian (NYB) 150,000F3YO1 1/8
Fri., Sept 4Funny Cide (NYB) 150,0002YO6 1/2 F
Fri., Sept 4Seeking the Ante (NYB) 150,000F2YO6 1/2 F
Fri., Sept 4West Point Hdcp (NYB) 150,0003&UP1 1/16 (Turf)
Fri., Sept 4Yaddo Hdcp (NYB) 150,000F&M 3&UP1 1/16 (Turf)
Sat., Sept 5Woodward Hdcp.I500,0003&UP1 1/4
Sat., Sept 5Glens FallsII200,000F&M 4&UP1 3/8 (Turf)
Sat., Sept 5PrioressII200,000F3YO6 F
Sat., Sept 5Jim DandyII150,0003YO1 1/8
Sun., Sept 6SpinawayI250,000F2YO7 F
Sun., Sept 6Honorable Miss (Hdcp.)II150,000F&M 3&UP6 F
Sun., Sept 6Lucky Coin (NW SS in 2020) 85,0004&UP5 1/2 F (Turf)
Mon., Sept 7Runhappy HopefulI250,0002YO7 F
Mon., Sept 7Lure 85,0004&UP1 1/16 (Turf)

