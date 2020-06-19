NYRA releases 2020 Saratoga Race Course summer meet stakes schedule

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — NYRA released its 2020 summer meet schedule at the Saratoga Race Course, the 40-day meet, which will open July 16, will be conducted without fans this year.

“We’re thrilled to be racing at Saratoga this summer, and we thank Governor Andrew Cuomo for his support and the support of horsemen who have worked with us to navigate the many challenges,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said. “While this will be anything but a traditional Saratoga season, we hope to provide a semblance of normalcy for both the local community as well as racing fans across the country.”



After opening weekend, races will be conducted five days a week, Wednesdays through Sundays.

Whitney Day, set for Saturday, August 1, will feature three Grade 1 events, led by the Whitney, a handicap at 1 1/8 miles with an automatic berth to the Breeders’ Cup Classic on November 7 at Keeneland on the line.

The Runhappy Travers, traditionally contested at the end of August, will be held this year on August 8.

The race schedule is listed below:

DATE RACE GR PURSE AGE DISTANCE Thurs., July 16 Schuylerville III 100,000 F2YO 6 F Thurs., July 16 Peter Pan III 100,000 3YO 1 1/8 Fri., July 17 Shine Again 85,000 F&M 4&UP 7 F Fri., July 17 De La Rose 85,000 F&M 4&UP 1 Mile (Turf) Sat., July 18 Coaching Club American Oaks I 350,000 F3YO 1 1/8 Sat., July 18 National Museum of Racing Hall Of Fame II 150,000 3YO 1 1/8 (Turf) Sun., July 19 Lake Placid II 150,000 F3YO 1 1/8 (Turf) Wed., July 22 Lubash (NYB) 85,000 4&UP 1 1/16 (Turf) Thurs., July 23 A. P. Smithwick (Steeplechase) I 100,000 4&UP 2 1/16 (Turf) Thurs., July 23 NYSSS Statue Of Liberty Division 100,000 F3YO 1 1/16 (Turf) Fri., July 24 Quick Call III 100,000 3YO 5 1/2 (Turf) Sat., July 25 Alfred G. Vanderbilt (Hdcp.) I 250,000 3&UP 6 F Sat., July 25 Ballston Spa II 200,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/16 (Turf) Sun., July 26 Bernard Baruch (Hdcp.) II 150,000 3&UP 1 1/16 (Turf) Wed., July 29 Dayatthespa (NYB) 85,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/16 (Turf) Thurs., July 30 John Morrissey Hdcp (NYB) 85,000 3&UP 7 F Fri., July 31 Coronation Cup 100,000 F3YO 5 1/2 (Turf) Sat., Aug 1 Whitney (BC) I 750,000 4&UP 1 1/8 Sat., Aug 1 Personal Ensign (BC) I 500,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/8 Sat., Aug 1 H. Allen Jerkens Memorial I 300,000 3YO 7 F Presented by Runhappy Sat., Aug 1 Bowling Green II 250,000 4&UP 1 3/8 (Turf) Sat., Aug 1 Caress 200,000 F&M 4&UP 5 1/2 F (Turf) Sun., Aug 2 Birdstone 100,000 4&UP 1 3/4 Wed., Aug 5 Summer Colony 85,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/8 Thurs., Aug 6 NYSSS Cab Calloway Division 100,000 3YO 1 1/16 (Turf) Fri., Aug 7 Saratoga Special II 150,000 2YO 6 F Sat., Aug 8 Runhappy Travers I 1,000,000 3YO 1 1/4 Sat., Aug 8 Ballerina Hdcp. (BC) I 300,000 F&M 3&UP 7 F Sat., Aug 8 Longines Test I 300,000 F3YO 7 F Sat., Aug 8 Troy III 200,000 4&UP 5 1/2 F (Turf) Sat., Aug 8 Waya III 150,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/2 (Turf) Sun., Aug 9 Alydar 85,000 4&UP 1 1/8 Wed., Aug 12 Adirondack II 150,000 F2YO 6 1/2 F Thurs., Aug 13 Union Avenue Hdcp (NYB) 85,000 F&M 3&UP 7 F Fri., Aug 14 Perfect Sting 100,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/16 (Turf) Sat., Aug 15 Saratoga Derby Invitational 500,000 3YO 1 3/16 (Turf) Sat., Aug 15 Alabama I 500,000 F3YO 1 1/4 Sun., Aug 16 Saratoga Oaks Invitational 500,000 F3YO 1 3/16 (Turf) Wed., Aug 19 Bolton Landing 85,000 F2YO 5 1/2 (Turf) Thurs., Aug 20 New York Turf Writers Cup (Steeplechase) I 100,000 4&UP 2 3/8 (Turf) Thurs., Aug 20 Tale of the Cat (NW GSS) 85,000 4&UP 6 F Fri., Aug 21 Skidmore 85,000 2YO 5 1/2 F (Turf) Sat., Aug 22 Fourstardave (Hdcp.) (BC) I 400,000 3&UP 1 Mile (Turf) Sun., Aug 23 Diana I 500,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/8 (Turf) Wed., Aug 26 Mahony 85,000 3YO 5 1/2 (Turf) Thurs., Aug 27 NYSSS Times Square Division 100,000 3YO 6 1/2 F Thurs., Aug 27 Smart N Fancy 85,000 F&M 4&UP 5 1/2 F (Turf) Fri., Aug 28 Lake George III 100,000 F3YO 1 Mile (Turf) Sat., Aug 29 Sword Dancer (BC) I 500,000 4&UP 1 1/2 (Turf) Sat., Aug 29 Forego presented by America’s Best Racing I 300,000 4&UP 7 F Sat., Aug 29 Amsterdam II 150,000 3YO 6 F Sat., Aug 29 Saranac III 100,000 3YO 1 Mile (Turf) Sun., Aug 30 Shuvee III 125,000 F&M 4&UP 1 1/8 Wed., Sept 2 With Anticipation III 100,000 2YO 1 1/16 (Turf) Thurs., Sept 3 P. G. Johnson 100,000 F2YO 1 1/16 (Turf) Thurs., Sept 3 NYSSS Park Avenue Division 100,000 F3YO 6 1/2 Furlongs Fri., Sept 4 Albany (NYB) 150,000 3YO 1 1/8 Fri., Sept 4 Fleet Indian (NYB) 150,000 F3YO 1 1/8 Fri., Sept 4 Funny Cide (NYB) 150,000 2YO 6 1/2 F Fri., Sept 4 Seeking the Ante (NYB) 150,000 F2YO 6 1/2 F Fri., Sept 4 West Point Hdcp (NYB) 150,000 3&UP 1 1/16 (Turf) Fri., Sept 4 Yaddo Hdcp (NYB) 150,000 F&M 3&UP 1 1/16 (Turf) Sat., Sept 5 Woodward Hdcp. I 500,000 3&UP 1 1/4 Sat., Sept 5 Glens Falls II 200,000 F&M 4&UP 1 3/8 (Turf) Sat., Sept 5 Prioress II 200,000 F3YO 6 F Sat., Sept 5 Jim Dandy II 150,000 3YO 1 1/8 Sun., Sept 6 Spinaway I 250,000 F2YO 7 F Sun., Sept 6 Honorable Miss (Hdcp.) II 150,000 F&M 3&UP 6 F Sun., Sept 6 Lucky Coin (NW SS in 2020) 85,000 4&UP 5 1/2 F (Turf) Mon., Sept 7 Runhappy Hopeful I 250,000 2YO 7 F Mon., Sept 7 Lure 85,000 4&UP 1 1/16 (Turf)

