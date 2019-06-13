NYRA holding job fair for this summer’s meet at the Saratoga Race Course

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association, Inc. (NYRA) will be hosting a two-day job fair for those that are interested in working at the Saratoga Race Course this summer.

The two-day fair will take place at the Embassy Suits in downtown Saratoga Springs. Interviews will be conducted from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. this Friday as well as from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.

There are multiple positions available covering a wide range of needs including: hospitality ambassadors; hosts/hostesses; guest services; cashiers; parking attendants; NYRA Bets Squad representatives; white caps/ushers; box office; betting clerks; turf work/general labor; security guards; porters; cooks; wait staff; busser’s; merchandise clerks; concessions supervisors and cashiers; cleaners; and warehouse workers.

The 2019 Saratoga meet will begin on Thursday, July 11 and will run through Labor Day.

For more information visit the Saratoga Race Course website here.