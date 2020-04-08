NYRA delaying opening of historic Oklahoma Training Track, will not impact Saratoga Season

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Racing Association (NYRA) has delayed the opening on the Oklahoma Training Track due to the coronavirus outbreak. The track was originally supposed to open April 15.
NYRA is working with the New York State Gaming Commission and public health agencies to determine an appropriate date to safely open the Oklahoma for training and stabling.
NYRA would like people to know that this will not impact the start of the Saratoga Race Course Season. The season is scheduled to begin on Thursday, July 16 and run through Labor Day, Monday, September 7.
LATEST STORIES:
- Experts: U.S. food supply steady but for how long
- Cuomo: NY sees highest number of coronavirus deaths; unemployment relief coming
- It’s harder to stay safe at home for domestic violence victims – what’s being done?
- US to buy 30,000 ventilators from General Motors
- MA State Police Academy moving to online training