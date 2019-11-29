NY State Sen. George Amedore won’t seek re-election in 2020

(NEWS10) — New York State Senator George Amedore has announced he will not seek re-election to the State Senate in 2020.
Senator Amedore currently represents New York’s 46th Senate District, encompassing all of Montgomery and Greene Counties, and portions of Schenectady, Albany, and Ulster Counties. He was first elected to the seat in November 2014.
In a statement released on Friday, Amedore reflected on his time in office:
Yesterday, as everyone gathered with family and loved ones to celebrate Thanksgiving, I reflected on one of the things I am most thankful for, and that is the opportunity I have been given to serve the residents of the 46th Senate District. I truly believe in public service and it has been an honor and pleasure to serve.
After careful consideration, I have decided not to seek re-election to the State Senate in 2020. As I have said in the past, I never intended to be a career politician, and at this time, this is the right decision for my family and me. Thank you to all of my constituents who put their trust in me to represent them.