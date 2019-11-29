NY State Sen. George Amedore won’t seek re-election in 2020

(NEWS10) — New York State Senator George Amedore has announced he will not seek re-election to the State Senate in 2020.

Senator Amedore currently represents New York’s 46th Senate District, encompassing all of Montgomery and Greene Counties, and portions of Schenectady, Albany, and Ulster Counties. He was first elected to the seat in November 2014.

In a statement released on Friday, Amedore reflected on his time in office: