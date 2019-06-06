NY Senate passes comprehensive limo regulation reforms

by: Staff

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEXSTAR)  – The New York State Senate Majority a number of limo regulation reforms on Thursday.

The following pieces of legislation was advanced by the Senate:

  • New CDL requirements for limo drivers. [Read the bill]
  • Seatbelts required for any altered vehicle transporting nine or more passengers. [Read the bill]
  • Immobilization of defective limos with an out-of-service or horn-related defect. [Read the bill]
  • Amends limo insurance coverage. Creates new minimum liability insurance requirements for for-hire vehicles carrying eight or more passengers. [Read the bill]
  • Increased penalties for illegal U-Turns and illegally run red lights for large passenger motor carriers. [Read the bill]
  • GPS requirements for limos. [Read the bill]
  • Creation of a passenger task force [Read the bill]
  • Drug and alcohol testing required for for-hire vehicles carrying nine or more occupants. [Read the bill]
  • New customer service resources to report safety and customer service isseus with stretch limos. [Read the bill]

The packages of bills are the first legislation passed since the Schohaire limo crash that killed 20 people on October 6, 2018.

