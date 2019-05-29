NY school district touting new facial recognition software for safety

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WIVB) – A facial recognition system which was controversial when first proposed one year ago for Lockport City schools is happening, the district announced Tuesday.

The Aegis system purports to keep students and staff safe by alerting district officials when a sex offender, expelled student, or fired employee is on school property.It will also send an alert to area law enforcement if a gun is detected on school property.

The New York Civil Liberties Union protested, as did some parents, worried the system would invade the privacy of students.

The Aegis system will begin functioning fully at the beginning of the next school year, in September.