NY Republicans elect Will Barclay as new Assembly minority leader

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York Assembly Republicans have elected Will Barclay (R,C,I,Ref-Pulaski) as their next minority leader.

The Assembly Minority Conference held the vote to replace Assemblyman Brian Kolb (R,C-Canandaigua) on Tuesday afternoon, one day before the start of the 2020 legislative session and Governor Andrew Cuomo’s State of the State Address.

Kolb stepped down from his position as Assembly Minority Leader following pressure from both sides of the aisle stemming from his arrest for drunk driving on New Year’s Eve.

Barclay preciously served as the Minority conference’s ranking member on the Assembly Ways and Means Committee. He has represented the 120th Assembly District, which includes much of Oswego County, the Onondaga County town of Lysander, and the Jefferson County town of Ellisburg, since 202. He lives in Central New York.

“I am enormously proud of the work the Assembly Minority Conference has done to advocate on behalf of the people of this great state, and tremendously humbled to have the support of my colleagues,” Barclay said.