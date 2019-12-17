NY public libraries to hold key role in 2020 Census

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The census is adding an online version to its counting efforts for the first time. Libraries may be the secret weapon for making sure forms get completed in under counted areas.

“You walk past the library before it’s open and there’s a lot of people at the front door. It’s not to get a book; you watch everyone run a bee line to the computers,” said Albany Public Libraries Executive Director Scott Jarzombek.

Jarzombek’s made space for people to do their census on library laptops. He’s also seeking grants to help his goal of everyone being counted.

“I believe from my work here that there are more than 100,000 people in this city,” Jarzombek said.

Jarzombek said thousands of people come to the city branches a day and use the library’s computers. Now, he’s training his staff to be prepared to help those that come in and fill out the forms.

“We’re not only the trusted institution, but at a lot of our branches, we’re the trusted face in the community,” Jarzombek said.