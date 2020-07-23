NY pediatricians sound the alarm on need for funding

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center’s Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital is joining pediatricians across the state asking for help from the state and federal government.

They’re asking for urgent financial assistance for pediatric practices to offset the massive financial damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.

Bernard and Millie Duker pediatricians joined others from Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo to sound the alarm.

Much of the problem stems from a decline in patient visits due to fears over the virus and the massive financial impact of buying so much protective equipment.

John Regan, Associate Counsel and Director of Government Relations at Albany Med, said that Albany Med will be watching state and federal legislation closely in the coming weeks.

