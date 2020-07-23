ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Albany Medical Center’s Bernard and Millie Duker Children’s Hospital is joining pediatricians across the state asking for help from the state and federal government.
They’re asking for urgent financial assistance for pediatric practices to offset the massive financial damage done by the coronavirus pandemic.
Bernard and Millie Duker pediatricians joined others from Syracuse, Rochester and Buffalo to sound the alarm.
Much of the problem stems from a decline in patient visits due to fears over the virus and the massive financial impact of buying so much protective equipment.
John Regan, Associate Counsel and Director of Government Relations at Albany Med, said that Albany Med will be watching state and federal legislation closely in the coming weeks.
County-by-county Coronavirus Tracker
Watch Updates from Officials
COVID-19 Resources
Reopening New York
More Coronavirus Coverage from News10
LATEST STORIES
- Senate Republicans, White House delay release of next coronavirus relief plan
- Saratoga HS grad raises money for the American Red Cross
- GOP lays out their version of coronavirus stimulus package
- NY pediatricians sound the alarm on need for funding
- Averill Park CSD releases tentative fall reopening plan