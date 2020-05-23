NY National Guard honors Memorial Day

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York National Guard honored fallen Guardsmen Friday with a smaller ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The service was held at National Guard headquarters in Latham with fewer than 10 people. The ceremony featured a bugler, the singing of the National Anthem, and the placing of the wreath.

Organizers said they wanted to recognize the importance of Memorial Day while also abiding by social distancing guidelines.

The ceremony was taped and posted online for everyone to see.

