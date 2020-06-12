ny national guard celebrates army's 245th birthday

It’s the 245th birthday of the United States Army, and to celebrate, the New York National Guard held a socially distanced cake cutting ceremony at their headquarters in Latham. (NEWS10)

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s the 245th birthday of the United States Army, and to celebrate, the New York National Guard held a socially distanced cake cutting ceremony at their headquarters in Latham.

Though the ceremony was much smaller due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Guard did their best to stick to tradition.

On Friday, the oldest soldier in attendance joined the youngest soldier, and together, they cut the small, “ceremonial” birthday cake. Brigadier General Michael Natali said the ceremony and it’s tradition is symbolic.

They also decided to serve cupcakes this year in order to properly social distance.

