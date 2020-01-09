NY Legislature agrees on limo reform package

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The New York Senate and Assembly have agreed on a limo reform package.

According to Sen. Tim Kennedy, the reform package is made up of 10 bills that include requiring stretch limousines be retrofitted with seat belts and ensuring any vehicle that doesn’t belong on the road never touches it.

If passed, any passengers experiencing issues with a for-hire vehicle will easily be able to report it over the phone or online.

No timeline has been set on when lawmakers will vote on the package.