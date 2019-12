MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State just hit a major solar milestone.

With the completion of a project in Mechanicville, the state has now installed two gigawatts of solar power, which is enough to power more than 244,000 homes.

The achievement means New York is about one-third of the way to its 2025 goal, and well on the way to hitting its 2030 goal, which calls for 70 percent of the state’s energy to come from renewable sources.